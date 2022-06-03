Phillies fire manager Joe Girardi after slow start to 2022

The Philadelphia Phillies have fired manager Joe Girardi, the team announced on Friday morning. The Phillies are out to a 22-29 start to the regular season and are 12 games back of the New York Mets entering play on Friday. The Phillies had World Series and playoff aspirations heading into the campaign under Girardi and led by reigning NL MVP Bryce Harper.

This is a bit of a surprising move given the issue is pitching. Last season, you could argue the Phillies starters over-performed. Philadelphia had major issues in the bullpen, which weren’t exactly shored up so far this season. Aaron Nola, Kyle Gibson and Zack Wheeler have all been around average starters. Aside from that, the back end of the rotation has been bad along with the bullpen.

Girardi barely lasted two seasons given he was hired before the pandemic season in 2020. He’ll finish his tenure with the Phillies 132-141 overall, failing to make the playoffs in two seasons. Girardi was 910-710 over 10 seasons with the New York Yankees, helping the club win its 27th World Series championship in 2009 (against the Phillies).

Bench coach Rob Thomson will take over as manager with Girardi out. Thomson and hitting coach Kevin Long are long-time members of Girardi’s staff from back when he was with the Yankees.