Padres vs. Dodgers: Picks, predictions, how to watch Thursday’s game

The San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers square off on Thursday with first pitch set for 10:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles and will be available to watch on FS1. The Padres get to have ace Joe Musgrove on the bump while the Dodgers roll with Mitch White in this NL West matchup.

The Padres have fallen off a bit from their early pace, largely due to Manny Machado’s injury and Fernando Tatis Jr. not being in the lineup yet. San Diego is still in the thick of the postseason mix and has some solid starting pitching to offset lineup issues. Musgrove has been the bright spot for the Padres rotation, sporting a 8-1 mark heading into Thursday’s game.

The Dodgers continue to show why they’ve been one of the best teams in baseball of late. Los Angeles has quietly climbed to the top of the NL West despite losing Mookie Betts to an injury. The rest of the lineup has been inconsistent but continues to deliver in key moments. LA’s starting pitching has been solid as usual.

Padres vs. Dodgers

Pitchers: Joe Musgrove vs. Mitch White

First pitch: 10:10 p.m. ET

Padres local broadcast: Bally Sports San Diego

Dodgers local broadcast: SportsNet LA

Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Dodgers -1.5

Run total: 7.5

Moneyline odds: Padres +115, Dodgers -135

Moneyline pick: Padres +115

The Padres are 1-2 against the Dodgers this season, but Musgrove has been so good. He had a rough outing last time against the Phillies but allowed nine combined runs over eight starts prior to that disaster showing. It’s an intriguing spot for the Padres, who seem due for a big night. Take the moneyline underdogs here.

Player prop pick: Joe Musgrove over 17.5 outs recorded (-190)

As you’ve probably picked up on by now, there’s a lot to like about Musgrove having a bounceback game. He hasn’t gone under 6.0 innings in a single start this year, so it’s hard to see him starting that trend tonight. Take the over here.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.