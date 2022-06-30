Brewers vs. Pirates: Picks, predictions, how to watch Thursday’s game

The Milwaukee Brewers and Pittsburgh Pirates square off on Thursday with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. ET. The game takes place at PNC Park in Pittsburgh and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. The Brewers are sending Adrian Houser to the mound, while the Pirates turn to JT Brubaker.

The Brewers are coming in hot, winning four straight and five of their last six games. Milwaukee’s offense is starting to turn things up a bit, while could be important Thursday given Houser’s inconsistencies.

The Pirates avoided back-to-back sweeps when they beat the Nationals Wednesday. This team is playing for the future now, having collapsed after surprisingly sitting at 24-28 early in the year.

Brewers vs. Pirates

Pitchers: Adrian Houser vs. JT Brubaker

First pitch: 7:05 p.m. ET

Brewers local broadcast: Bally Sports Wisconsin

Pirates local broadcast: AT&T Sportsnet

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Brewers -1.5

Run total: 9

Moneyline odds: Brewers -130, Pirates +110

Moneyline pick: Brewers -130

The Brewers haven’t lost to the Pirates this season in six meetings. It’s highly unlikely they’re dropping the seventh one, especially with the way they’re playing right now. Milwaukee carries plus money odds on the run line, so that’s a strong option here.

Player prop pick: Rowdy Tellez over 0.5 home runs (+340)

Tellez hit two home runs in his last game, and has four home runs in the last three contests. Brubaker have given up nine home runs in 15 starts, so the opportunity for Tellez to go yard is likely to be there. Back the Brewers slugger to send one out of the park Thursday.

