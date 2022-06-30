A’s vs. Mariners: Picks, predictions, how to watch Thursday’s game

The Oakland Athletics and Seattle Mariners square off on Thursday with first pitch set for 10:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Adrian Martinez (1-0, 0.00 ERA) will start for Oakland while Seattle counters with Logan Gilbert (8-3, 2.44 ERA).

The Athletics (25-52) are in last place in the AL West, are 23.5 games behind the Houston Astros and are 11 games behind the Mariners. They lost three games in a row against the New York Yankees and will wrap up their road trip with a four-game divisional set against Seattle. The rookie Martinez is making the second start of his career. In his major league debut, he pitched 5.1 innings and gave up four hits while striking out three against the Detroit Tigers to earn his first career win.

The Mariners (36-41) have won two games in a row and find themselves 7-3 in their last 10 games. They are coming off a series win against the Baltimore Orioles and have won their last three series. Seattle is 12.5 games behind the Astros in the division, but are only 1.5 games out of second place. Gilbert is making his 16th start of the year and has been the recipient of advantageous run support recently. He pitched 5.2 innings and gave up nine hits and three earned runs while striking out seven against the Los Angeles Angels in his last outing.

A’s vs. Mariners

Pitchers: Adrian Martinez vs. Logan Gilbert

First pitch: 10:10 p.m. ET

Athletics local broadcast: NBC Sports California

Mariners local broadcast: ROOT Sports Northwest

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Seattle -1.5

Run total: 7.5

Moneyline odds: Oakland +190, Seattle -225

Moneyline pick: Seattle -225

The Mariners have been a much better team than Oakland this season. Seattle does face a rookie only making his second career start, but they have the lineup firepower to get to him. Gilbert has been great this year and has shown that if the batting order can give him some run support, he can come out victorious. The Mariners take the series opener against the A’s.

Player prop pick: Logan Gilbert over 5.5 strikeouts (-160)

Gilbert has been one of the best arms on the Seattle roster and is giving them hope for the future of the franchise. He has logged at least six strikeouts in four of his last five outings. The A’s aren’t mustering much in terms of offense so Gilbert should be able to fan at least six on Thursday.

