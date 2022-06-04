Angels vs. Phillies: Picks, predictions, how to watch Saturday’s game

The Los Angeles Angels and Philadelphia Phillies square off on Saturday with first pitch set for 7:15 p.m. EST. The game takes place at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia and will be available to watch on FOX. Michael Lorenzen is set to start for the Angels, while Zack Wheeler will get the nod for the Phillies.

After a great start, the Angels have had major struggles the past few days. They have lost nine straight and it’s not getting any easier for them in this Phillies game. While everybody knows how good Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani are, Taylor Ward has been the big surprise for Los Angeles this season. In 132 at-bats, Ward is hitting .359 with 10 home runs and 26 runs batted in. On the mound, Lorenzen has actually been great for the Angels. He is 5-2 this season with a 3.19 ERA.

It’s bee a rough start to the season for the Phillies. In fact, it was so bad that a few days ago, the team decided to part ways with manager Joe Girardi in his third season with the team. Bryce Harper has had a ton of success, which has been one of the few positives this season. He is hitting .308 with 12 home runs and 36 runs batted in. Wheeler has been stellar on the mound as well as he is 3-3 with a 3.16 ERA.

Angels vs. Phillies

Pitchers: Michael Lorenzen vs. Zack Wheeler

First pitch: 7:15 p.m. EST

Angels local broadcast: Bally Sports West

Phillies local broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

Odds, picks & predictions

Point spread: Angels -1.5

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Phillies -180, Angels +155

Moneyline pick: Angels +155

While the Phillies have won two straight, a win for the Angels has to be on the way. They have too good of a lineup to continue this losing streak. In what should be a strong game from Trout, look for the Angels to end their losing streak and win this one.

Player prop pick: Mike Trout over 1.5 total bases (+120)

While he’s been in a slump for the past two weeks, Trout needs a big game in this one. It’s pretty rare to find this play at plus money, but due to his struggles, it makes sense. While he’s hitless in his last nine at bats, he is due for some success at the plate. Look for multiple base hits for Trout tonight.

