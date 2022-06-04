Mets vs. Dodgers: Picks, predictions, how to watch Saturday’s game

The New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers square off on Saturday with first pitch set for 10:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. David Peterson will start for the Mets while Walker Buehler gets the nod for the Dodgers.

In Buck Showalter’s first few weeks with the Mets, they have been one of the best teams in the MLB. They’ve also done this with star pitcher Jacob DeGrom on the IL. Hitting-wise, Jeff McNeil has been their best hitter for average as he’s hitting .315 with three home runs and 26 RBIs. New York has gotten good contributions from the majority of the lineup as the team has five hitters hitting .280+. On the mound, Peterson has been great as he is 2-0 with a 3.03 ERA.

After an embarrassing series where they were swept by the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Dodgers have had some success so far in this series. They’ve allowed a just one run to strong Mets lineup. Mookie Betts has been the Dodgers’ best hitter as he’s hitting .308 with 16 home runs and 36 runs batted in. Trea Turner and Freddie Freeman aren’t far behind as Turner is hitting .300 and Freeman is hitting .289. The former is in the midst of a 26-game hitting streak. Buehler has been his normal self on the mound for the Dodgers as he is 6-1 with a 3.22 ERA and 49 strikeouts.

Mets vs. Dodgers

Pitchers: David Peterson vs. Walker Buehler

First pitch: 10:10 p.m. EST

Mets local broadcast: SNY

Dodgers local broadcast: Spectrum SportsNet LA

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Point spread: Dodgers -1.5

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Dodgers -180, Mets +155

Moneyline pick: Dodgers -180

While it’s tough to see the Mets losing three in a row, the Dodgers are too good with Buehler on the mound. After getting swept by the Pirates, the Dodgers wanted to make some noise in this series and they have. Look for another LA victory.

Player prop pick: Freddie Freeman over 1.5 total bases (+125)

Although Freeman has struggled a bit the past few games, he is still one of the top hitters in this stacked Dodgers lineup. In his career against Peterson, Freeman is 3-10 with a run batted in. Look for him to have at least one extra base hit tonight.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.