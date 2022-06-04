Giants vs. Marlins: Picks, predictions, how to watch Saturday’s game

The San Francisco Giants and Miami Marlins square off on Saturday with first pitch set for 4:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at LoanDepot Park in Miami and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Logan Webb (5-1, 3.52 ERA) will get the nod for the Giants while Pablo Lopez (4-2, 1.83 ERA) will get the start for the Marlins.

San Francisco (28-23) shook off a shutout loss in the first game of this four-game set by blasting the Marlins 15-6 last night. Mike Yastrzemski and Brandon Crawford did a bulk of the damage at the plate, both notching five RBI each in the win. Up 11-2 in the top of the seventh, Crawford blasted a grand slam to deep right-center field to put the exclamation point on the blowout win.

Miami (21-29) had a rough night at the park as it fell one game back of the Phillies for fourth in the NL East standings. After opener Richard Bleier gave up a run in the top of the first, things fell apart for Elieser Hernandez as he gave up seven runs before being yanked in the top of the sixth. Reliever Louis Head didn’t fare any better.

Giants vs. Marlins

Pitchers: Logan Webb vs. Pablo Lopez

First pitch: 4:10 p.m. ET

Giants local broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area

Marlins local broadcast: Bally Sports Florida

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run spread: Giants -1.5

Run total: 7

Moneyline odds: Giants -110, Marlins -110

Moneyline pick: Marlins -110

This is a toss up as we’ll be treated to one of the better pitching duels of the day with Webb and Lopez going head to head. Lopez is averaging just over four hits per start and has been extremely difficult to crack so we’ll lean on him to carry Miami to victory today.

Player prop pick: Brandon Crawford under 0.5 hits

Crawford’s grand slam last night marked his first hit in five games. The slumping shortstop will have trouble getting one off Lopez this afternoon so wager on him going 0-fer at the plate.

