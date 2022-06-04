White Sox vs. Rays: Picks, predictions, how to watch Saturday’s game

The Chicago White Sox and Tampa Bay Rays square off on Saturday with first pitch set for 4:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Dylan Cease will start for the White Sox and Drew Rasmussen will get the call for the Rays.

The White Sox sit at 23-27 and in third place in the AL Central. Chicago heads into Saturday following a 6-3 loss to the Rays in the first game of this series, extending a four-game losing streak that carries over from the previous series with the Toronto Blue Jays. It’s been a disappointing season for the White Sox so far, who many picked as the favorite to finish atop the AL Central. Unless a June rebound is around the corner, Chicago could be looking at a lost season as it looks up to the Minnesota Twins and Cleveland Guardians in the standings.

While the White Sox look to be spiraling downwards, the Rays find themselves on the opposite end of the spectrum. Tampa Bay may have finally found its bats as the Rays started the series against Chicago with a 6-3 win. The Rays enter Saturday’s matchup with a 3.27 ERA, good for fourth in the league and will look to make it four straight wins tonight.

White Sox vs. Rays

Pitchers: Dylan Cease vs. Drew Rasmussen

First pitch: 4:10 p.m. ET

White Sox local broadcast: Bally Sports Sun

Rays local broadcast: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Point spread: Rays -1.5

Run total: 7

Moneyline odds: White Sox +105, Rays -125

Moneyline pick: Rays -125

After back-to-back losses in their series against the Texas Rangers, the Rays have rattled off three straight and have done so with an offense that is finding its momentum. Coupled with the White Sox trending down, the Rays are favored for a reason. Take Tampa Bay at home.

Player prop pick: Drew Rasmussen over 4.5 strikeouts (-120)

As Chicago’s offense continues to struggle, I think the White Sox hitters will be in for a tough outing on Saturday. Rasmussen has quietly been putting up good numbers for the Rays this season and has over four strikeouts through his last seven games. Until the streak cools off, take the over for Saturday’s matchup.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.