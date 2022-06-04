Guardians vs. Orioles: Picks, predictions, how to watch Saturday’s game

The Cleveland Guardians and Baltimore Orioles square off on Saturday with first pitch set for 4:05 p.m ET. The game takes place at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Triston McKenzie gets the starting nod for the Guardians, while Tyler Wells will start for the Orioles.

The Guardians sit at 23-24 and second in the AL Central. Cleveland enters Saturday coming off a 6-3 win over Baltimore, a game where Shane Bieber didn’t allow a hit until the sixth inning. Bieber finished with 11 strikeouts in Friday’s win which was a season-high. The Guardians are 19-6 when they score first and they will look to continue the trend in game two of their series with the Orioles.

On the other side, the Orioles are in the midst of a slump at home in large part due to their starting pitching staff. On the bright side Baltimore has Wells on the mound for Saturday’s matchup, and he was terrific in his last outing (six innings, no runs, two hits, one walk, and three strikeouts). Baltimore will hope that Wells can mimic a similar performance in game two of their series with Cleveland.

Pitchers: Triston McKenzie vs. Tyler Wells

First pitch: 4:05 p.m. ET

Guardians local broadcast: Bally Sports Great Lakes

Orioles local broadcast: Mid-Atlantic Sports Network

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Point spread: Guardians -1.5

Run total: 8

Moneyline odds: Guardians -125, Orioles +105

Moneyline pick: Orioles +105

Wells returns to the mound after a terrific performance in his last outing, and the icing on the cake is that Wells plays more effectively at home. McKenzie also struggles after long stretches of rest and will head into Saturday coming off five days of rest. I’m comfortable taking the Orioles in this one.

Player prop pick: Tyler Wells over 2.5 strikeouts (-155)

Wells had a terrific performance in his last outing which included three strikeouts in six innings. With his track record of throwing efficiently among the home crowd, we’ll take the over 2.5 strikeouts with Wells.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.