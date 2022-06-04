Twins vs. Blue Jays: Picks, predictions, how to watch Saturday’s game

The Minnesota Twins and Toronto Blue Jays square off on Saturday with first pitch set for 3:07 p.m ET. The game takes place at Rodgers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Dylan Bundy will start for the Twins and José Berríos gets the nod for the Blue Jays.

Minnesota enters Saturday’s matchup sitting at 31-23, good for the first place in the American League Central. The Twins took the first of this three-game series with the Blue Jays with a 9-3 win on Friday, snapping a three-game losing streak. Kyle Garlick and Jose Miranda each hit two home runs to end the Blue Jay’s eight-game winning streak.

Toronto dropped to 30-21 following their Friday loss to the Twins, putting them in third place in the American League East. Despite facing a Minnesota team that was depleted due to injuries or vaccination status, Garlick and Miranda’s two-run performance was too much for the Blue Jays to overcome. Saturday’s matchup will offer a second chance to bounce back.

Twins vs. Blue Jays

Pitchers: Dylan Bundy vs. José Berríos

First pitch: 3:07 p.m. ET

Twins local broadcast: Bally Sports North

Blue Jays local broadcast: RSN

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Point spread: Blue Jays -1.5

Run total: 9

Moneyline odds: Twins +145, Blue Jays -165

Moneyline pick: Blue Jays -165

Toronto rode an eight-game winning streak heading into Game 1 of this three-game series with an offense that was clicking. With both starting pitchers having high ERAs runs will certainly be scored. The Blue Jays will be able to score runs more safely and bounce back with a win.

Player prop pick: Byron Buxton over 0.5 hits (-240)

Buxton is coming off a three-hit performance in Friday’s win over Toronto, and in a matchup with two pitchers with high ERAs expect the offense to be a point of emphasis. Buxton is riding a four-game streak with at least one hit, we’re calling he makes it five straight games on Saturday.

