Cardinals vs. Cubs: Picks, predictions, how to watch Game 2 of Saturday’s double header

The St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs will play a doubleheader on Saturday, with first pitch for Game 1 at 1:20 p.m. ET and Game 2 at 7:15. The Cubs will host the series at Wrigley Field, with Game 2 airing on FOX in select markets. Andre Pallante will be starting for the Cardinals, while Caleb Kilian gets the nod for the Cubs.

The Cardinals have an extremely talented team this season and have been playing their best baseball as of late. They’re 6-4 in their last 10 games. A big reason for their success as of late is Paul Goldschmidt. He currently has a 25 game hitting streak. On the season, he is hitting .349 with 12 home runs and 47 runs batted in. If he keeps this up, he’ll have a shot at winning NL MVP.

The Cubs have had a disappointing season to say the least. Heading into the season, it was expected that the Cubs would have some struggles. Wilson Contreras has been the Cubs best hitter as he’s hitting .278 with nine home runs and 21 runs batted in. On the mound, Caleb Kilian will be making his first career MLB appearance.

Cardinals vs. Cubs

Pitchers: Andre Pallante vs. Caleb Kilian

First pitch: 7:15 p.m. EST

Cardinals local broadcast: Bally Sports Midwest

Cubs local broadcast: Marquee Sports Network

Live stream: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

Odds, picks & predictions

Point spread: Cardinals -1.5

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Cardinals -115, Cubs -105

Moneyline pick: Cardinals -115

While it will be Pallante’s first start, he’s made a ton of appearances in relief this season. In 17 appearances, he’s thrown 25.1 innings with a 1.07 ERA. The Cardinals lineup is stacked and it won't be an easy one to face in Kilian’s first career MLB game. Look for a big Cardinals win in Game 2 of the doubleheader.

Player prop pick: TBD

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.