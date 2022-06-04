Tigers vs. Yankees: Picks, predictions, how to watch Saturday’s game

The Detroit Tigers and New York Yankees square off on Saturday with first pitch set for 1:05 p.m ET. The game takes place at Yankee Stadium and will be available outside the Tigers and Yankees markets on MLB Network. Beau Brieske will get the start for the Tigers, while Luis Severino gets the nod for the Yankees.

The Tigers sit at 21-31 and come off a 13-0 loss to the Yankees on Friday. Detroit’s offense has been underwhelming to say the least, with a handful of their hitters batting under .200 and the team average sitting at .221. That’s good for 28th in the league, and it speaks to a Tigers offense that continues to search for signs of life as the season moves forward.

The Yankees hold a 37-15 record, good for the best in all of baseball right now. New York is top 10 in both batting average and total runs and come off a spectacular performance from Gerrit Cole. Cole pitched perfectly into the seventh inning in the Yankee’s 13-0 rout of the Tigers Friday night, and New York hopes to continue the throwing hot streak entering Saturday.

Tigers vs. Yankees

Pitchers: Beau Brieske vs. Luis Severino

First pitch: 1:05 p.m. ET

Tigers local broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit

Yankees local broadcast: YES Network

National broadcast: MLB Network

Live stream: MLB.tv

Odds, picks & predictions

Point spread: Yankees -1.5

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Tigers +260, Yankees -335

Moneyline pick: Yankees -335

The Yankees have the best record in baseball and are coming off a spectacular performance from Cole. Severino (3-1, 3.38 ERA) has been pitching well enough to match his teammates, the deciding factor has been having the run support behind him in his last few outings. New York’s tear continues on Saturday, take the Yankees on the moneyline.

Player prop pick: Aaron Judge over 0.5 home runs (+185)

Judge hit deep Friday night for a league-leading 19th home run. We predict he’ll go back to back again with another at Yankee Stadium.

