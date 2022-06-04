Giancarlo Stanton returns to Yankees lineup Saturday vs. Tigers

The New York Yankees get Giancarlo Stanton back for Saturday’s contest against the Detroit Tigers, which is a welcome sight for the AL East leaders. Stanton was dealing with a calf injury and missed the last nine contests.

Yankees lineup and injury news — Saturday, June 4

The Yankees are looking like the favorite to win the title early this season and Stanton has been a big part of the team’s success. He’s hitting .285 with 11 home runs and 35 RBIs, while cutting down slightly on his strikeout rate from his first season in the Bronx.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Yankees are -350 moneyline favorites against the Tigers Saturday. New York is listed at -160 on the run line (-1.5), with the total being set at 8.5. New York is coming off a 13-0 win over the Tigers in Friday’s game, so it could be more of the same with Stanton returning Saturday.