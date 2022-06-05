Mariners vs. Rangers: Picks, predictions, how to watch Sunday’s game

The Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers square off on Sunday with first pitch set for 2:35 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas and will be available to watch on ESPN+. Seattle will start George Kirby (1-1, 3.46 ERA) while Texas will counter with Martin Perez (4-2, 1.42 ERA).

The Mariners (23-30) are in fourth place in the AL West but have won three of their last five games. They took the first game of this series but dropped Saturday’s game 3-2. Seattle only mustered four hits in the game, but leadoff hitter Jesse Winker provided the offense with a two-run home run in the fifth inning. Kirby will be making his sixth start of the season. His last outing lasted six innings and gave up four hits and struck out eight on the way to his first win of the year.

The Rangers (25-27) are in third place, just ahead of Seattle, in the AL West divisional standings. Texas was able to pull out the 3-2 win on Saturday after dropping three games in a row. Once this series wraps on Sunday, the Rangers head to Cleveland for a three-game series against the Guardians. Perez is making his 11th start of the season on Sunday. In his last start, he pitched seven innings and gave up three hits and had five strikeouts on the way to his fourth win of the year.

Mariners vs. Rangers

Pitchers: George Kirby vs. Martin Perez

First pitch: 2:35 p.m. ET

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with an ESPN+ subscription

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Texas -1.5

Run total: 8

Moneyline odds: Seattle +105, Texas -125

Moneyline pick: Rangers -125

Texas has won its last six games that Perez has started. Neither of these teams has been able to build much momentum this season. Their lineups have been on roller coasters having consistent up and down performances on a weekly basis. This is a close matchup in the series finale, but Perez had a phenomenal May and will continue that momentum into his first June start.

Player prop pick: TBD

