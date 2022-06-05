Mets vs. Dodgers: Picks, predictions, how to watch Sunday’s game

The New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers square off on Sunday with first pitch set for 4:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. New York will start Trevor Williams (1-3, 3.58 ERA). while Los Angeles will counter with Julio Urias (3-5, 2.89 ERA).

The Mets (36-19) won Saturday’s game, 9-4, which marked just their sixth victory over the Dodgers in their past 32 meetings. Slugger Pete Alonso spearheaded the effort with two homers and five RBIs. He also went deep in Friday’s game, and Alonso’s 16 home runs on the season are now tied with Dodgers star Mookie Betts for the most in the National League. Williams pitched five shutout innings on a season-high 80 pitches in a win over the Nationals in his most recent start He enters Sunday with 10.2 consecutive scoreless IP, but also with a 6.14 ERA in 22 career innings versus the Dodgers.

The Dodgers (35-18) will look to rebound Sunday and keep hold of the best record in the NL. Betts picked up two hits and three RBIs on Saturday. He is batting .394 with 11 homers, 10 doubles and 26 RBIs over his previous 23 games. Trea Turner went 0-for-4 with three K’s on Saturday, ending his hitting streak at 26 games. Urias has lost four of his past five starts, all of which were against non-playoff teams. But he hasn’t all that poorly in those starts; he’s has lasted at least five innings in each and posted a 3.72 ERA over that span

Mets vs. Dodgers

Pitchers: Trevor Williams vs. Julio Urias

First pitch: 4:10 p.m. ET

Mets local broadcast: SNY

Dodgers local broadcast: SportsNet LA

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Los Angeles -1.5

Run total: 9

Moneyline odds: New York +155, Los Angeles -180

Moneyline pick: Mets +155

The Dodgers will probably win, sure. But this line feels a little too lopsided. Williams is no great shakes and likely won’t go beyond five innings even if he’s phenomenal. But a matchup against Urias isn’t as much of a mismatch as it might look given the young lefty’s uneven results recently (two good starts bookended by two sub-par starts). With Alonso on fire, and Francisco Lindor showing last night that his fractured finger won’t keep him from hitting home runs, the Mets have a much greater shot at victory than this line suggests.

Player prop pick: Pete Alonso OVER 1.5 total bases (+135)

More on the Polar Bear: He now has eight HRs, 10 extra-base hits and an OPS near 1.200 over his past 17 games. He also crushes the ball at Dodger Stadium, where he’s batting .378 with a .933 slugging percentage (two doubles, a triple and seven homers) through 11 career games.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.