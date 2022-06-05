Red Sox vs. A’s: Picks, predictions, how to watch Sunday’s game

The Boston Red Sox and Oakland Athletics square off on Sunday with first pitch set for 4:07 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Oakland Coliseum in Oakland and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Boston will be starting Rich Hill (1-3, 4.85 ERA) while Oakland will send Frankie Montas (2-5, 3.20 ERA) to the mound.

The Red Sox (26-27) have won three games in a row heading into the series finale. They took the shutout win on Saturday 8-0. Nick Pivetta was great, pitching seven innings and striking out seven while Rafael Devers, Alex Verdugo and Franchy Cordero each had two RBIs. This will be Hill’s 10th start of the season. In his last outing, he got rocked by the Baltimore Orioles and only pitched four innings giving up seven hits and six earned runs.

The Athletics (20-35) are 2-8 over their last 10 games and have lost five games in a row. They are getting outscored 15-2 in this series. Oakland is in last place in the AL West and after this series, the Athletics are off Monday before heading to Atlanta for a quick two-game series starting Tuesday.

Red Sox vs. A’s

Pitchers: Rich Hill vs. Frankie Montas

First pitch: 4:07 p.m. ET

Red Sox local broadcast: NBC Sports Boston

Athletics local broadcast: NBC Sports California

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Oakland -1.5

Run total: 7.5

Moneyline odds: Boston -105, Oakland -115

Moneyline pick: Red Sox -105

I get that Oakland is the home team here, but they lost the first two games of this three-game series. The Athletics have dropped five games in a row. Boston hasn’t been the epitome of consistency this season, but the Red Sox should pull off the series sweep on Sunday.

Player prop pick: J.D. Martinez OVER 1.5 total bases (+135)

Slashing .422/.500/.590 with 10 extra-base hits over his past 21 games, J.D. is a good value pick here with those profitable odds. He has two hits, including a double, in just six career at-bats versus Montas.

