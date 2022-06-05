Braves vs. Rockies: Picks, predictions, how to watch Sunday’s game

The Atlanta Braves and Colorado Rockies square off on Sunday with first pitch set for 3:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Atlanta will start Charlie Morton (3-3, 5.47 ERA) while Colorado will counter with Ryan Feltner (1-1, 3.71 ERA).

The Braves (27-27) have won the first three games in this series and are on their first four-game win streak this year. They will go for the sweep today behind Morton, who still isn’t looking anything like the Charlie Morton of the past handful of seasons. His hard-hit and walk rates are at or near career-highs while his strikeout rate has plummeted to 20.7 percent, his lowest since 2015 and a 25 percent drop from last year. Austin Riley has five hits in this series so far and has registered a 1.264 OPS with six HRs over his previous 13 games.

The Rockies (23-30) are 7-19 since May 8 — the worst record in MLB during that time. Poor pitching has been the main culprit, as the Rockies have a 6.06 team ERA in that span. Feltner has been pretty solid for Colorado, although he did give up six runs to the Braves over 2.2 IP in his MLB debut last year. Connor Joe walked twice in Saturday’s loss to extend his on-base streak to 31 games. Only the Cardinals’ Paul Goldschmidt (40) has a longer active streak in the Majors.

Braves vs. Rockies

Pitchers: Charlie Morton vs. Ryan Feltner

First pitch: 3:10 p.m. ET

Braves local broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast

Rockies local broadcast: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Atlanta -1.5

Run total: 11

Moneyline odds: Atlanta -150, Colorado +130

Moneyline pick: Braves -150

If you have to prioritize your bets here, take the over first. Then take Atlanta. While some of the Rockies’ best hitters are slumping a bit, Riley, Dansby Swanson, Matt Olson and Marcell Ozuna have all put up some big numbers recently. They will help Atlanta pull off the first four-game sweep for a visiting team at Coors Field since 2019.

Player prop pick: Connor Joe OVER 0.5 runs scored (-140)

Joe hasn’t been setting the baseball world ablaze with his hitting; he has a serviceable .784 OPS and a really low average exit velocity (84.5). But as noted above, he does get on base consistently. He’ll do so at least a couple of times today, and with Morton owning a 6.84 ERA through 26.1 IP on the road this season, you gotta like Joe’s chances to cross home.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.