Padres vs. Brewers: Picks, predictions, how to watch Sunday’s game

The San Diego Padres and Milwaukee Brewers square off on Sunday with first pitch set for 2:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at American Family Field in Milwaukee and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. San Diego will send Mike Clevinger (1-0, 3.21 ERA) to the mound while Milwaukee will counter with Eric Lauer (5-1, 2.49 ERA).

The Padres (32-21) are in second place in the NL West and have shut out the Brew Crew in back-to-back games. They dropped the series opener, but have shown a lot of promise putting up 11 unanswered runs over the last two games. San Diego expects Clevinger to come off the IL and make the start in the series finale. He last pitched on May 17th and went five innings and gave up one hit while striking out five for his first win of the season. Once this series wraps, the Padres will head home to welcome the New York Mets for a three-game series.

The Brewers (33-22) are 1-4 over their last five games but remain atop the NL Central. They had a hot lineup in May, but they have been cold in June so far. Lauer will be making his 10th start of the season. In his last outing, he pitched four innings and gave up five hits and two earned runs while striking out six. The Brewers have an off day on Monday and then will welcome the Philadelphia Phillies to town for a three-game series.

Padres vs. Brewers

Pitchers: Mike Clevinger vs. Eric Lauer

First pitch: 2:10 p.m. ET

Padres local broadcast: Bally Sports San Diego

Brewers local broadcast: Bally Sports Wisconsin

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Milwaukee -1.5

Run total: 7.5

Moneyline odds: San Diego +100, Milwaukee -120

Moneyline pick: Brewers -120

This is going to be a close game. If Clevinger wasn’t projected to make his first start coming off the IL, San Diego would likely be favored. Lauer had a great April but lost that touch in May. If he is able to have a good start and the Brewers lineup can score some runs, they will avoid a series loss.

Player prop pick: TBD

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.