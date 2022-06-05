Angels vs. Phillies: Picks, predictions, how to watch Sunday’s game

The Los Angeles Angels and Philadelphia Phillies square off on Sunday with first pitch set for 1:35 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Los Angeles will start Patrick Sandoval (3-1, 2.70 ERA) while Philly will send Kyle Gibson (302, 3.83 ERA) to the mound.

The Angels (27-26) are seeing their season slip away right through their fingers. They have lost 10 straight games with their last win coming on May 24th. Their usual high octane offense has been non-existent of late. In the last five games, Los Angeles has been outscored 34-5. Sandoval is making his ninth start of the season. He got rocked in his last outing as he only pitched three innings and he gave up five hits and five earned runs while striking out four in a no-decision.

The Phillies (23-29) are in third place in the NL East and have gotten off their losing streak, winning three games in a row. They have won the first two games of this series, outscoring the Angels 17-2. Philly is looking for its first sweep since they took four games in a row against the Colorado Rockies in late April. Gibson will be starting his 11th game of the year. In his last outing, he pitched six innings and gave up three hits and two earned runs while striking out four.

Angels vs. Phillies

Pitchers: Patrick Sandoval vs. Kyle Gibson

First pitch: 1:35 p.m. ET

Angels local broadcast: Bally Sports SoCal

Phillies local broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Los Angeles -1.5

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Los Angeles +100, Philadelphia -120

Moneyline pick: Phillies -120

This pick is solely on recency bias. Los Angeles is on quite the losing streak and Sandoval at least gives them a decent shot at winning. The Phils have seemingly turned a corner and are seeing their lineup perform to its ability. I think they pull off the sweep and take that momentum to their next series against the Milwaukee Brewers.

