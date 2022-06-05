Twins vs. Blue Jays: Picks, predictions, how to watch Sunday’s game

The Minnesota Twins and Toronto Blue Jays square off on Sunday with first pitch set for 1:37 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Rogers Centre in Toronto and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Minnesota will send lefty Devin Smeltzer (2-0, 1.50 ERA) to the mound as Toronto counters with Kevin Gausman (5-3, 2.51 ERA).

The Twins (31-24) are sitting atop the AL Central but still have lost four of their last five games. They were able to get the win in the series opener as both Kyle Garlick and Jose Miranda knocked two home runs in the game and Minnesota took the 9-3 win. The Twins wrap this series and will have an off day Monday before returning home to welcome the New York Yankees to town for a three-game series. Smeltzer will make his fifth start of the season on Sunday. In his last outing, he pitched 6.2 innings and gave up six hits and two earned runs while striking out four on his way to his second win of the year.

The Blue Jays (31-21) are 9-1 over their last 10 games and are second in the AL East. They dropped the series opener on Friday but rebounded with a strong win on Saturday. Jose Berrios struck out 13 as Bo Bichette, Alejandro Kirk and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. each went yard. Gausman will take the mound in the series finale to make his 11th start of the season. In his last outing, he pitched five innings and gave up six hits and three earned runs while striking out five for his fifth win of the year. Toronto heads to Kansas City for a three-game series starting on Monday.

Twins vs. Blue Jays

Pitchers: Devin Smeltzer vs. Kevin Gausman

First pitch: 1:37 p.m. ET

Twins local broadcast: Bally Sports North

Blue Jays local broadcast: Sportsnet

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Toronto -1.5

Run total: 8

Moneyline odds: Minnesota +160, Toronto -190

Moneyline pick: Blue Jays -190

The Blue Jays got surprised on Friday but demonstrated the power of their lineup on Saturday. Gausman has been solid this season and the Toronto lineup can certainly give him run support. Smeltzer has only had a few outings this season, but this will likely be his toughest yet. It is hard to beat this Blue Jays team, and I don’t think the Twins win this series.

Player prop pick: TBD

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly. p.m.