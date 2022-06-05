Cardinals vs. Cubs: Picks, predictions, how to watch Sunday’s game

The St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs square off on Sunday with first pitch set for 7:00 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Wrigley Field in Chicago and will be available to watch on ESPN. St. Louis will start Adam Wainwright (5-4, 2.75 ERA) while Chicago will send Justin Steele (1-5, 5.40) to the mound.

The Cardinals (31-23) are second in the NL Central heading into the series finale. A rare five-game divisional series will come to an end on Sunday with the teams splitting games. In the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday, St. Louis was able to secure the 7-4 victory in extra innings. Waino will make his 11th start of the season and his first against the Cubbies. In his last start, Wainwright pitched seven innings of shutout, two-hit ball while striking out 10 in a no-decision.

The Cubs (23-31) are in fourth place in the NL Central and are looking better to start the month of June. A divisional series win would give them good momentum ahead of their off day Monday before they embark on a five-game road trip starting Tuesday. Steele is typically a reliever, but Chicago has asked him to start games for them this season. This will be his 11th appearance of the season and in his last, he pitched five innings and gave up three hits and three earned runs while striking out six.

Cardinals vs. Cubs

Pitchers: Adam Wainwright vs. Justin Steele

First pitch: 7:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Moneyline odds: St. Louis -135, Chicago +115

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: St. Louis -1.5

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline pick: Cardinals -135

Wainwright is coming off a great outing against the Milwaukee Brewers and should have a better matchup in tonight’s game. The Cardinals lineup is one of the best in baseball as Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt carry the offense. Steele has been getting rocked this season and will have a tough test in this game.

Player prop pick: Paul Goldschmidt over 0.5 hits (-280)

Goldy saw his 25-game hit streak come to an end in the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader. He has played in 52 games and is mashing the ball right now. Goldschmidt is hitting .342 with 18 doubles, 12 home runs and 47 RBIs. He has a good chance to knock Steele and the Cubs around for at least one hit.

