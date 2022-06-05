Tigers vs. Yankees: Picks, predictions, how to watch Sunday’s game

The Detroit Tigers and New York Yankees square off on Sunday with first pitch set for 11:35 a.m. ET. The game takes place at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York and will be available to watch on Peacock. Detroit will start Rony Garcia (0-1, 4.70 ERA) while New York will counter with southpaw Jordan Montgomery (1-1, 3.04 ERA).

The Tigers (21-32) entered this series winning four of five divisional games in a row against the Minnesota Twins. Unfortunately, they have dropped the first two games of this series and actually haven’t scored a run yet. Detroit was one-hit on Saturday and will want to secure a win before an off day Monday. Garcia is typically a reliever but will be making his third start of the season. Most recently, he pitched five innings but got rocked for seven hits and six earned runs while striking out seven.

The Yankees (38-15) are sitting atop the AL East and have won five games in a row. They are going for back-to-back sweeps on Sunday. Once this series wraps, New York is off on Monday and then hits the road for a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins starting Tuesday. This will be Montgomery’s 11th start of the season and his second against the Tigers. In the first, he pitched six innings and gave up three hits and one earned run while taking his first loss of the season.

Detroit Tigers vs. New York Yankees

Pitchers: Rony Garcia vs. Jordan Montgomery

First pitch: 11:35 a.m. ET

Live stream: Peacock, Peacock App with subscription

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: New York -1.5

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Detroit +245, New York -310

Moneyline pick: Yankees -305

This has been a double whammy for Detroit as they have had no offense and the Yankees lineup is exploding. New York is outscoring the Tigers 16-0 through two games. Even with Montgomery taking the loss last time he pitched against this time, the Yankees are primed for their sixth victory in a row.

Player prop pick: Jordan Montgomery records a win (+145)

Montgomery has been really solid in his past three turns at home, allowing a total of five runs over 19 innings. Today, he’ll get a home start against one of the weaker offenses in baseball. Expect him to get much more run support than necessary as the Yankees tee off on Garcia, much like how the Twins did in his most recent start.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.