Cardinals-Cubs lineups: Full batting order, pitchers for ESPN Sunday Night Baseball

The St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs square off on Sunday with first pitch set for 7:00 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Wrigley Field in Chicago and will be available to watch on ESPN. St. Louis will start Adam Wainwright (5-4, 2.75 ERA) while Chicago will send Justin Steele (1-5, 5.40) to the mound.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, St. Louis is the favorite with -120 odds. Chicago is the narrow underdog installed at +120. This series is tied two games apiece with the winner earning NL Central bragging rights.

Below you will find lineups for the final game in this rare five-game divisional series.

Cardinals starting lineup

The Cardinals will make sure that their three best hitters are guaranteed to have a plate appearance in the first inning with Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado both moving up a spot in the lineup. Albert Pujols returns as the DH with Harrison Bader still in center and Yadier Molina behind the plate. Juan Yepez was out of the lineup on Saturday but returns batting fifth and playing left field.

Cubs starting lineup

Here is tonight's #Cubs starting lineup at Wrigley Field. pic.twitter.com/nWGt0CIVB2 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 5, 2022

Chicago is going with nearly an identical lineup for the series finale. Wilson Contreras had a day off behind the plate on Saturday and will return as the catcher on Sunday hitting second. Rafael Ortega will be the DH as Christopher Morel remains up the middle, but this time in centerfield. Nico Hoerner replaces Andrelton Simmons at shortstop with Nick Madrigal playing second base.