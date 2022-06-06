Mariners vs. Astros: Picks, predictions, how to watch Monday’s game

The Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros square off on Monday with first pitch set for 8:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Robbie Ray will start for the Mariners with the Astros getting started with Christian Javier.

Seattle (24-30) won three of their last four games and rallied to beat the Texas Rangers with 3 runs in the ninth and another in the 10th in a 6-5 victory. Ray made 11 starts with the Mariners and has a 4.93 ERA, coming off an outing where he gave up 4 runs over 5 innings in a loss to the Baltimore Orioles. Seattle averages the 22nd most runs per game, and Eugenio Suarez had 3 hits with 4 RBIs in Sunday’s win including the game-tying double in the ninth.

Houston (35-19) won six of their last seven as they continue to pull ahead in the American League West. Javier made 10 appearances this season including six starts, and he has a 2.41 ERA heading into Monday’s matchup. The Astros record is impressive considering they rank 20th in runs per game this season, led by Yordan Alvarez, who has 16 home runs and 34 RBIs in 2022.

Mariners vs. Astros

Pitchers: Robbie Ray vs. Christian Javier

First pitch: 8:10 p.m. ET

Mariners local broadcast: Root Sports Northwest

Astros local broadcast: AT&T SportsNet Southwest

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run line: Astros -1.5 (+120)

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Astros -160, Mariners +140

Moneyline pick: Astros -160

The payout is not going to be all that substantial, but Houston is worth the price in this matchup. The offenses are exactly even this season, but the Astros have the pitching edge with how good Javier has been. His numbers have been impressive, and that includes an outing where he allowed 7 runs over 3.2 innings last month.

Player prop pick: Christian Javier Over 5.5 strikeouts (+130)

This is a matchup between a couple of pitchers with rather high strikeout rates when it comes to K/9, but you’re getting a bigger return when you take the over with Javier’s strikeout total. Seattle is about average when it comes to strikeouts per game, but Javier struck out at least 5 batters in four of his last five outings including two games in which he threw fewer than 4 innings. Prior to his last start, he had 9 strikeouts in consecutive matchups.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.