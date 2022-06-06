Mets vs. Padres: Picks, predictions, how to watch Monday’s game

The New York Mets and San Diego Padres square off on Monday with first pitch set for 9:40 p.m. ET The game takes place at Petco Park in San Diego, California and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Carlos Carrasco will start for the Mets with the Padres relying on Blake Snell to get things going.

New York (37-19) won the final two games of their series with the Los Angeles Dodgers over the weekend as they head into Monday with the best record in the National League. Carrasco made 10 starts this season and has a 3.63 ERA, coming off an outing where he threw 5 scoreless innings in a victory over the Washington Nationals. The Mets have the top on-base percentage in the league, and Pete Alonso leads all of baseball with 54 RBIs.

San Diego (33-21) won the final three games of their series with the Milwaukee Brewers over the weekend including a 6-4 victory in 10 innings on Sunday. Snell made three starts since coming off the injured list and has a 4.80 ERA in the limited sample size. The Padres are slightly below average offensively in some of the major statistical categories. Manny Machado will go in with a .409 on-base percentage and .333 batting average.

Mets vs. Padres

Pitchers: Carlos Carrasco vs. Blake Snell

First pitch: 9:40 p.m. ET

Mets local broadcast: SportsNet New York

Padres local broadcast: Bally Sports San Diego

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run line: Mets -1.5 (+155)

Run total: 7.5

Moneyline odds: Mets -110, Padres -110

Moneyline pick: Mets -110

New York has one of the best offenses in all of baseball, and we’ll side with the Mets in a matchup oddsmakers suggest could go either way. Carrasco has been strong through 10 starts in 2022, and he’ll get a matchup with a Padres offense that hasn’t been all that good this year.

Player prop pick: Blake Snell Under 6.5 strikeouts (-145)

This could be a little dangerous betting against a high-strikeout thrower with a high price, but the Mets are creating enough contact that this total should fall below 7 on Monday night. New York is getting on base at a high rate, and a big part of that is the fact they do not strike out all that often, the sixth-fewest times per game in 2022.

