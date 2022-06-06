Red Sox vs. Angels: Picks, predictions, how to watch Monday’s game

The Boston Red Sox and LA Angels square off on Monday with first pitch set for 9:38 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Michael Wacha will start for the Red Sox with Noah Syndergaard throwing for the Angels.

Boston (27-27) swept the Oakland Athletics over the weekend, and they’ll go for their fifth consecutive victory on Monday night. Wacha has been fantastic in his first season with the Red Sox with a 2.43 ERA over eight starts. Boston ranks fifth in runs per game, and Trevor Story drove in 40 runs to lead the team in 2022.

Los Angeles (27-28) continues their free fall heading into this matchup with an 11-game losing streak. Syndergaard made eight starts in his first year with the Angels and will go in with a 4.02 this season, though he’s coming off an outing where he allowed 5 runs over 2.1 innings in a loss to the New York Yankees. The Angels rank 10th in runs per game, and Taylor Ward leads the team with a .443 batting average.

Red Sox vs. Angels

Pitchers: Michael Wacha vs. Noah Syndergaard

First pitch: 9:38 p.m. ET

Red Sox local broadcast: NESN

Angels local broadcast: Bally Sports West

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run line: Angels -1.5 (+150)

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Angels -130, Red Sox +110

Moneyline pick: Red Sox +110

Are you ready to put some of your hard-earned money on the Angels at this point? They haven’t won a baseball game in nearly two weeks, and you’re still getting plus odds with Boston. Wacha has gotten off to a great start to 2022, and he’ll help keep the streak going for the Red Sox.

Player prop pick: Michael Wacha Over 3.5 strikeouts (-170)

Wacha’s strikeout numbers are down so far in his time in Boston compared to previous years of his career, but this is a great opportunity to put up a larger-than-usual strikeout total. He will go up against an Angels lineup that averages the third-most strikeouts per game, and they have to be pressing right now considering how long it’s been since they recorded a victory.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.