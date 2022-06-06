Rangers vs. Guardians: Picks, predictions, how to watch Monday’s game

The Texas Rangers and Cleveland Guardians square off on Monday with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Jon Gray is the starter for the Rangers with Cal Quantrill on the mound for the Guardians.

Texas (25-28) fell short in four of five games this month including a loss to the Seattle Mariners in 10 innings Sunday. Gray will make his ninth start in his first season with the Rangers and has a 4.83 ERA in 2022. The Rangers have the fourth-worst on-base percentage in baseball, but they hit 4 home runs yesterday as Marcus Semien, Mitch Garver, Adolis Garcia and Ezequiel Duran went deep.

Cleveland (24-25) won five of their previous six games including a 3-2 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday. Quantrill will make his 10th start of the season with a 3.52 ERA and gave up 3 or fewer runs in all but one start in 2022. The Guardians have a top-10 offense in runs per game, led by Jose Ramirez, who leads the American League with 53 RBIs.

Rangers vs. Guardians

Pitchers: Jon Gray vs. Cal Quantrill

First pitch: 7:10 p.m. ET

Rangers local broadcast: Bally Sports Southwest

Guardians local broadcast: Bally Sports Great Lakes

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run line: Rangers -1.5 (+150)

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Rangers -110, Guardians -110

Moneyline pick: Guardians -110

Cleveland has been much better at home than on the road this season, and Quantrill has been very consistent on the mound. The Guardians have a slight pitching advantage in this matchup, and they have the better offense, so there’s a lot to like about their chances on Monday night.

Player prop pick: Jon Gray Under 4.5 strikeouts (-125)

Gray has an impressive K/9 that is just under 10 in 2022, but that is highly inflated based on his last start when he struck out 12 Tampa Bay Rays hitters. He threw fewer than 5 strikeouts in five of his eight starts this season and will get a matchup with a Guardians lineup that strikes out the fewest times per game.

