Diamondbacks vs. Reds: Picks, predictions, how to watch Monday’s game

The Arizona Diamondbacks and Cincinnati Reds square off on Monday with first pitch set for 6:40 p.m. The game takes place at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Madison Bumgarner will start for the Diamondbacks with Hunter Greene on the mound for the Reds.

Arizona (26-29) lost the final two games of their series with the Pittsburgh Pirates over the weekend, scoring just 1 run in those losses. Bumgarner made 11 starts this season and will go in with a 3.31 ERA, coming off an outing where he allowed 2 runs over 6 innings in a loss to the Atlanta Braves. The Diamondbacks have the second-worst batting average in the MLB and scored 1 run or fewer in three of the last four games. Ketel Marte has a 16-game winning streak headed into Monday night.

Cincinnati (18-35) lost their final three games of a series against the Washington Nationals going into this matchup. Greene started 10 games in his first MLB season and has a 6.19 ERA and 2-7 record. The Reds have the fifth-worst batting average, but Tyler Stephenson has been the team’s top hitter with 5 hits over his last two games.

Diamondbacks vs. Reds

Pitchers: Madison Bumgarner vs. Hunter Greene

First pitch: 6:40 p.m. ET

Diamondbacks local broadcast: Bally Sports Arizona

Reds local broadcast: Bally Sports Ohio

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run line: Reds -1.5 (+150)

Run total: 9.5

Moneyline odds: Reds -125, Diamondbacks +105

Moneyline pick: Diamondbacks +105

You’re getting a higher payout with Arizona if they can pull off a victory, and it’s hard to recommend relying on a starter who has an ERA over 6 through the first two months of the season. These odds are a bit strange especially considering the pitching matchup that heavily favors the Diamondbacks.

Player prop pick: Hunter Greene Over 6.5 strikeouts (-110)

Greene’s record and ERA look ugly at this point of the season, but he continues to strike hitters out at a high rate. This is a fantastic matchup for him to rack up the K’s, as the Diamondbacks average the second-most strikeouts per game this season. Greene threw at least 6 strikeouts in nine of his 10 starts, and he should surpass this number.

