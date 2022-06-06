Blue Jays vs. Royals: Picks, predictions, how to watch Monday’s game

The Toronto Blue Jays and Kansas City Royals square off on Monday with first pitch set for 8:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri and will be available to watch on ESPN+. Ross Stripling will throw for the Blue Jays, while the Royals will roll with Daniel Lynch.

Toronto (31-22) lost two matchups of their three-game series with the Minnesota Twins over the weekend. Stripling made 13 appearances and five starts so far in 2022 with a 4.22 ERA as he gets back into the rotation. The Blue Jays are slightly above average compared to the rest of the league in on-base percentage, and Alejandro Kirk is having a big year at the plate with at least 1 hit in nine of his last 10 games.

Kansas City (17-35) lost six of their last seven games as they’ve fallen into last place in the MLB. Lynch will make his 10th start of the season and will go in with a 4.81 ERA, coming off a start against the Cleveland Guardians when he gave up 6 runs in 4 innings. The Royals have one of the worst offenses in the league in terms of runs per game, and Andrew Benintendi is dealing with calf tightness as the top hitter in the lineup.

Blue Jays vs. Royals

Pitchers: Ross Stripling vs. Daniel Lynch

First pitch: 8:10 p.m. ET

Blue Jays local broadcast: SportsNet One

Royals local broadcast: Bally Sports Kansas City

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with an ESPN+ subscription

Odds, picks & predictions

Run line: Blue Jays -1.5 (-115)

Run total: 9.5

Moneyline odds: Blue Jays -170, Royals +150

Moneyline pick: Royals +150

Both pitchers have not put up great numbers so far this season, and there is enough uncertainty in who will win this matchup that makes Kansas City worth a risk considering the payout you’d get if they pull off the slight upset on Sunday afternoon.

Player prop pick: Daniel Lynch Over 3.5 strikeouts (-140)

This will come down to how efficient Lynch is during this start because if he can get close to 6 innings of work, he should surpass the strikeout total. He threw more than 90 pitches in five of nine starts this season, and he struck out at least 4 batters in each of those outings.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.