How to watch, what to watch for on Monday, June 6 of the 2022 MLB regular season

The start of the workweek leaves a lot to be desired from an MLB slate standpoint, with just six games on the docket Monday evening, with the first one starting at 6:40 p.m. EST.

Still, despite the scheduler’s best efforts, there are still some compelling things to keep an eye on once pitchers start throwing around the country tonight. Here’s where we’ll break down the most important things for a natural fan to keep an eye on Monday evening.

Best Games To Watch

The most exciting game to watch is probably between the San Diego Padres and the New York Mets. First pitch is set for 9:40 p.m. EST

This game pits two of the top teams in MLB against each other, with the Mets well ahead of anybody else in the NL East, and San Diego racking up the wins in second place behind the mighty Dodgers. This is the only game between two teams with 30+ wins on Monday, so it should be fun to watch.

Fantasy Spotlight

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Noah Syndergaard is on the hill tonight against the Boston Red Sox. LAA has struggled a ton recently, losing 15 of their last 20 games, after starting the season hot. Still, Thor is a solid pitcher when he’s able to go deep into games, but he hasn’t been consistent recently. In two of his last four starts he’s tossed less than three innings. But against a Red Sox team hovering near the basement of the AL East, he should be able to right the ship tonight.

Rookies to Watch

Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena had the gargantuan task of filling the shoes of Carlos Correa when he earned his MLB roster spot this season. The 2018 third-round pick has been doing just that, though. He’s hitting .278 with eight bombs, which are the best among all rookies on those categories, with 24 RBIs as well.

MLB regular season schedule for Monday, June 6

If no streaming option is listed, game is available on MLB.tv pending blackout restrictions.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m. ET

Texas Rangers vs. Cleveland Guardians, 7:10 p.m. ET

Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros, 8:10 p.m. ET

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Kansas City Royals, 8:10 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Boston Red Sox vs. LA Angels, 9:38 p.m. ET

New York Mets vs. San Diego Padres, 9:40 p.m. ET