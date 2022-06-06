Pitching matchups for Monday, June 6 MLB games

Monday, June 6th will be a relatively light slate of games for the MLB. There will only be six games and so less than half the league will be in action. Regardless, the games will start with the Arizona Diamondbacks taking on the Cincinnati Reds with first pitch set for 6:40 p.m. ET.

With such a limited set of games, viewers aren’t guaranteed any aces going head to head with each other. MadBum is on the mound, but he’s not what he used to be and he’s also tossing against the hapless Reds lineup, so it shouldn’t be all that thrilling to watch. Overall, the most compelling pitcher’s duel of the day is probably Michael Wacha and the Red Sox taking on Noah Syndergaard and the Angels. This exact matchup happened last month and both pitchers went deep into the night, with Wacha going 5.2 frames in a win and Thor tossing 7 innings and getting a loss despite giving up just three runs. Neither guy has been big on strikeouts this season, so expect a lot of balls in play and easy ground ball outs, helping them limit their pitch counts and go longer into the game.

Here’s a look at the pitching matchups for Monday’s 6-game slate.

MLB pitching matchups: Monday, June 6

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Cincinnati Reds: Madison Bumgarner (2-4, 3.31 ERA) vs. Hunter Greene (2-7, 6.19 ERA)

Texas Rangers vs. Cleveland Guardians: Jon Gray (1-2, 4.83 ERA) vs. Cal Quantrill (2-3, 3.52 ERA)

Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros: Robbie Ray (4-6, 4.93 ERA) vs. Cristian Javier (3-2, 2.41 ERA)

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Kansas City Royals: Ross Stripling (1-1, 4.22 ERA) vs. Daniel Lynch (2-4, 4.81 ERA)

Boston Red Sox vs. Los Angeles Angels: Michael Wacha (3-1, 2.43 ERA) vs. Noah Syndergaard (4-3, 4.02 ERA)

New York Mets vs. San Diego Padres: Carlos Carrasco (6-1, 3.63 ERA) vs. Blake Snell (0-2, 4.80 ERA)