Cubs vs. Orioles: Picks, predictions, how to watch Tuesday’s game

The Chicago Cubs and Baltimore Orioles square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 7:05 PM ET. The game takes place at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Keegan Thompson will get the ball for the Cubs against Kyle Bradish for the Orioles.

The Cubs ( 23-32) enter Tuesday’s two-game series having lost three of their last five games. The Cubs have seen mixed results from both their offense and the pitching staff this season, which is one reason for their losing record. They’ve scored 245 runs, which ranks 11th in the league. However, the pitching staff has given up a 258, which ranks 25th in the league. The one bright spot for the Cubs has been Ian Happ, who is hitting .421 with eight hits, three doubles, one home run, and three RBI.

The Orioles (23-33) are in the same spot as the Cubs sputtering at the bottom of their division, having lost three of their last five games. As you’d expect from a team under .500 on the season, they rank towards the bottom of the league in ERA, OBP, and SLG. The pitching staff also ranks at the bottom of the MLB in hits, earned runs, and strikeouts. The offense averages about 3.8 runs per game. Trey Mancini has been their best player hitting .305 with five HRs, and 23 RBI.

Cubs vs. Orioles

Pitchers: Keegan Thompson vs. Kyle Bradish

First pitch: 7:05 PM ET

Cubs local broadcast: Marquee Sports Network

Orioles local broadcast: MASN

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Point spread: Cubs -1.5 (+150) Orioles +1.5 -170

Run total: Over/ Under 9

Moneyline odds: Cubs -110 Orioles -110

Moneyline pick: Cubs -110

Neither team is good, so go with the better pitcher in this one. Thompson is 6-0 with a 1.99 ERA and 38 strikeouts. Thompson has only given up three runs in an outing once this season and will face an offense that scores about three runs per game. Bradish has struggled this season with a 6.82 ERA. The Cubs average close to five runs per game, and the Orioles starter has given up four or more runs in four of his seven starts this year. Take the Cubs.

Player prop pick: Kyle Bradish Over 4.5 (-105)

The Orioles starter was a high-strikeout thrower through his run in the minor leagues, and that translated to the MLB. Bradish’s numbers are a little inflated based on an 11-strikeout performance against the St. Louis Cardinals last month, but he reached 5 strikeouts in four of seven starts in 2022. He will get a Cubs lineup that averages the 22nd most K’s per game.

