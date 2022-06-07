Red Sox vs. Angels: Picks, predictions, how to watch Tuesday’s game

The Boston Red Sox and LA Angels square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 9:38 p.m. EST. The game takes place at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Garrett Whitlock gets the start for the Red Sox, while Reid Detmers gets the nod for the Angels.

After an extremely disappointing start to the season, the Red Sox have really started to turn things around. They’re 7-3 in their last 10 games and have won five in a row. The top of their lineup has been great as J.D. Martinez, Rafael Devers, and Xander Bogaerts have all been swinging the bat well together. All three are hitting above .320 with 5+ home runs and 23+ runs batted in. On the mound, Garrett Whitlock has been decent. In eight starts this season, Whitlock is 2-1 with a 3.02 ERA and 44 strikeouts.

After a great start to the season, the Angels have really fallen off. Since starting the season 27-17, they have lost 12 straight and are below .500. After hot starts, Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani have really struggled swinging the bat. Their best hitter, Taylor Ward, just went to the IL so they will need to find another spark if they want to get back on track.

Red Sox vs. Angels

Pitchers: Garrett Whitlock vs. Reid Detmers

First pitch: 9:38 p.m. EST

Red Sox local broadcast: NESN

Angels local broadcast: Bally Sports West

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Boston -1.5

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Boston -135, Los Angeles +115

Moneyline pick: Boston -135

Detmers has been solid for the Angels throwing a no-hitter earlier this season. Unfortunately for Los Angeles, no hits basically describes their offense over the team’s 12-game losing streak. Boston hasn’t had the best season, sitting in fourth place in the AL East, but they should be able to handle the Angels in this game.

Player prop pick: Garrett Whitlock over 4.5 strikeouts

Whitlock is coming off an outing where he didn’t strike out a single batter. He has faced the Angels already once this season and in that game, he struck out nine batters. Los Angeles has been brutally bad over this losing streak which should allow Whitlock to strike out at least five batters.

