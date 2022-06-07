Blue Jays vs. Royals: Picks, predictions, how to watch Tuesday’s game

The Toronto Blue Jays and Kansas City Royals square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 8:10 p.m. EST. The game takes place at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Alek Manoah gets the start for the Blue Jays, while Brad Keller gets the nod for the Royals.

After a sluggish start, the Blue Jays are back to looking like one of the better teams in baseball. They’re 8-2 in their last 10 games and their offense has really exploded. Their catchers have been hitting great this season as Alejandro Kirk is hitting .306 with five home runs and 16 runs batted in and Danny Jansen is hitting .232 with seven home runs and 13 runs batted in. Santiago Espinal has been an unexpected star for them this season as well. On the mound, Alek Manoah has been phenomenal this season as he is 6-1 with a 1.98 ERA on the year.

This is without a doubt a rebuilding season for the Royals. Andrew Benintendi has been their best bat this season. He’s hitting .321 with two home runs and 21 runs batted in. There’s a great chance that he will be traded prior to the trade deadline. After a career year in 2021, Salvador Perez has struggled. Perez is hitting .195 with eight home runs and 22 runs batted in. On the mound, Brad Keller has struggled a bit as well. He’s currently 1-6 with a 4.15 ERA.

Blue Jays vs. Royals

Pitchers: Alek Manoah vs. Brad Keller

First pitch: 8:10 p.m. EST

Blue Jays local broadcast: Sportsnet

Royals local broadcast: Bally Sports Kansas City

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Point spread: Blue Jays -1.5

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Blue Jays -250, Royals +200

Moneyline pick: Blue Jays -250

The Blue Jays are by far the better team in this one. Their bats are hot as they’re coming off an eight-run performance last night. With Manoah on the mound, he should be able to give the Mariners 6-7 solid innings and their lineup should score 4+. I would honestly play the Blue Jays -1.5.

Player prop pick: Teoscar Hernández over 1.5 total bases (+110)

Getting Hernández hot has been crucial for the Blue Jays. In his last seven games, Hernández is hitting .393 with one home run and six runs batted in. He’s 4-10 off Keller in his career with one home run and four runs batted in. Look for a multi-hit game for Hernández tonight.

