Phillies vs. Brewers: Picks, predictions, how to watch Tuesday’s game

The Philadelphia Phillies and Milwaukee Brewers square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 8:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Ranger Suarez will get the start for the Phillies, while the Brewers will roll with Jason Alexander.

Philadelphia (25-29) swept the Los Angeles Angels over the weekend as they look for their fifth consecutive game on Tuesday night. Suarez has a 4.69 ERA over 10 starts this season and allowed 1 run over 4.2 innings in a win over the Brewers in April. The Phillies are swinging a hot bat right now, scoring at least 6 runs in every game during this winning streak. and Bryson Stott smashed a 3-run walk-off homer on Sunday.

Milwaukee (33-23) lost the final three games of their series with the San Diego Padres over the weekend and fell short in five of their last six games, barely hanging on to a lead in the National League Central. Alexander will make his second career start after allowing 3 runs (2 earned) in 7 innings against the Chicago Cubs last week. The Brewers offense was shut out in two of their last three games. Rowdy Tellez is the team’s leader in home runs (10) and RBIs (36).

Phillies vs. Brewers

Pitchers: Ranger Suarez vs. Jason Alexander

First pitch: 8:10 p.m. ET

Phillies local broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Brewers local broadcast: Bally Sports Wisconsin

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run line: Phillies -1.5 (+155)

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Brewers -115, Phillies -105

Moneyline pick: Brewers -115

We don’t exactly know what we’ll get from Alexander making start No. 2, but let’s go with the Brewers as slight favorites at home. Milwaukee relies on the home run ball to score runs and when they do, they will likely have runners on base because Suarez has struggled with walks this season including 7 over the last two games despite throwing just 8.2 innings over that span.

Player prop pick: Ranger Suarez Over 4.5 strikeouts (-105)

Suarez struck out at least 4 batters in five consecutive games despite throwing fewer than 5 innings in three of those outings. Now, he is going up against a struggling Brewers offense that struck out 22 times over the last couple games and averages the fourth most strikeouts per game.

