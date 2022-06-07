Cardinals vs. Rays: Picks, predictions, how to watch Tuesday’s game

The St. Louis Cardinals and Tampa Bay Rays square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. The Cardinals will start Dakota Hudson with Jeffrey Springs throwing for the Rays.

St. Louis (32-23) continues to inch their way toward the Milwaukee Brewers for the top spot of the National League Central after winning three of their last four games. They’re now 0.5 games back and will turn to Hudson, who has a 2.96 ERA over his first 10 starts of the season. The Cardinals scored at least 5 runs in five of their last six games, led by Paul Goldschmidt, who has 47 RBIs and recorded 2 hits in Sunday’s win over the Chicago Cubs.

Tampa Bay (31-23) lost the final two games of their series with the Chicago White Sox over the weekend as they go into this matchup with the third-best record in the American League East. Springs made 14 appearances in 2022 and will make his seventh start since joining the rotation with a 1.88 ERA. The Rays do not have a great offense with an on-base percentage ranked 23rd in the MLB, but Yandy Diaz has been excellent at the plate with a .422 OBP with a six-game hitting streak.

Cardinals vs. Rays

Pitchers: Dakota Hudson vs. Jeffrey Springs

First pitch: 7:10 p.m. ET

Cardinals local broadcast: Bally Sports Midwest

Rays local broadcast: Bally Sports Sun

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run line: Rays -1.5 (+135)

Run total: 7.5

Moneyline odds: Rays -150, Cardinals +130

Moneyline pick: Cardinals +130

Both pitchers have been very good this season and when runs are going to be hard to run by, let’s go with the better offensive team. Hudson allowed just 1 run over his last two starts, spanning 11.2 innings of work in victories over the San Diego Padres and Milwaukee Brewers. St. Louis will win this game with a decent payout.

Player prop pick: Dakota Hudson Under 3.5 strikeouts (+100)

Hudson has been excellent in 2022, but he is not a high-strikeout pitcher. He threw fewer than 4 strikeouts in each of his last five starts, and he only threw more than 5 innings once in that span. Hudson will get a matchup with a Tampa Bay lineup that ranks right in the middle of the pack in terms of strikeouts per game.

