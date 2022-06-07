A’s vs. Braves: Picks, predictions, how to watch Tuesday’s game

The Oakland Athletics and Atlanta Braves square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 7:20 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Cole Irvin will start for the Athletics with the Braves rolling with Kyle Wright on the mound.

Oakland (20-36) was swept for the second consecutive series against the Boston Red Sox over the weekend, and they’ll head into Tuesday night with a six-game losing skid. Irvin has a 2.96 ERA this season through eight starts, but the issue for the A’s has been offensive production. Oakland ranks dead last in on-base percentage and scored just 4 runs in three games over the weekend.

Atlanta (28-27) is coming off a four-game sweep of the Colorado Rockies and has a five-game winning streak going into this matchup. In 10 starts this season, Wright has a 2.41 ERA and is coming off an outing where he threw 6 scoreless innings in a win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Braves scored at least 6 runs in five of their last six games, and Acuna comes in with a .408 on-base percentage.

A’s vs. Braves

Pitchers: Cole Irvin vs. Kyle Wright

First pitch: 7:20 p.m.

Athletics local broadcast: NBC Sports California

Braves local broadcast: Bally Sports South

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run line: Braves -1.5 (-120)

Run total: 9

Moneyline odds: Braves -240, Athletics +195

Moneyline pick: Athletics +195

Oddsmakers suggest there is a significant chance the Braves come away with a win Tuesday night, but there is enough value on the Athletics in this matchup with how significant of a payout you’d get with Oakland. Atlanta has the offensive advantage, but Irvin could limit that edge with how excellent he’s been this season, allowing fewer than 3 runs in more than half his starts.

Player prop pick: Cole Irvin Over 3.5 strikeouts (-105)

Irvin does not strike out a ton of hitters to get batters out, but this is a great matchup for him to put up a decent strikeout total. No team strikes out as often as the Braves on a per-game basis, and Irvin struck out more than 3.5 batters in six of eight starts in 2022.

