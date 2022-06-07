Yankees vs. Twins: Picks, predictions, how to watch Tuesday’s game

The New York Yankees and Minnesota Twins square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 7:40 p.m.. The game takes place at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Jameson Taillon will start for the Yankees, and the Twins starter is Cole Sands.

New York (39-15) swept consecutive series against the Los Angeles Angels and Detroit Tigers, looking for their seventh straight win on Tuesday night. Taillon is putting together an excellent 2022 season with a 2.30 ERA over 10 starts and allowed just 2 runs over his last three starts, a span of 23 innings. The Yankees continue to lead all of baseball in home runs per game, and Aaron Judge is the top home run hitter with 21, five more than any other player.

Minnesota (32-24) took two of three games against the Toronto Blue Jays on the road over the weekend as they remain at the top of the American League Central standings. Sands is making his third appearance of the season. In his last outing, he pitched four innings and gave up five hits and four earned runs while striking out four on the way to his first loss of the season. The Twins had a big series at the plate this past weekend with 20 runs combined, and they had 16 hits in Sunday’s game, led by Luis Arraez, who increased his on-base percentage to .447 after a 4-hit performance in that matchup.

Yankees vs. Twins

Pitchers: Jameson Taillon vs. Cole Sands

First pitch: 7:40 p.m. ET

Yankees local broadcast: YES

Twins local broadcast: Bally Sports North

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run line: New York Yankees -1.5

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: New York -165, Minnesota +145

Moneyline pick: New York -165

Taillon has been electric this season and one of the brightest spots in the Yankees rotation. He is 6-1 with a 2.30 ERA and New York has won eight of the last nine games that Taillon has started. The Yankees have won six games in a row and that streak should continue Tuesday in the first game of this series.

Player prop pick: Jameson Taillon over 4.5 strikeouts

Taillon has had at least five strikeouts in half of his starts this season including his last three starts. He has improved as the season has gone on limiting the hits he gives up and fanning more batters. Taillon should see his fourth game in a row with at least five strikeouts.

