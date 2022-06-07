Dodgers vs. White Sox: Picks, predictions, how to watch Tuesday’s game

The LA Dodgers and Chicago White Sox square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 8:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois and will be available to watch on TBS. Mitch White will throw for the Dodgers with Michael Kopech starting for the White Sox.

Los Angeles (35-19) lost their last two games to split the four-game series with the New York Mets over the weekend as they remain in the top spot of the National League West. White made eight appearances and three starts this season with a 4.79 ERA. The Dodgers score the most runs per game this season, and Mookie Betts leads the team with a .383 on-base percentage.

Chicago (25-27) followed a four-game losing streak by winning the final two games of their series with the Tampa Bay Rays over the weekend. Kopech will make his 10th start of the season and has a 2.20 ERA going into Tuesday’s matchup. The White Sox average the fourth fewest runs per game in the MLB, and Tim Anderson leads the team with a .356 batting average.

Dodgers vs. White Sox

Pitchers: Mitch White vs. Michael Kopech

First pitch: 8:10 p.m. ET

Dodgers local broadcast: SportsNet LA

White Sox local broadcast: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream: Watch TBS, TBS App

Odds, picks & predictions

Run line: Dodgers -1.5 (+130)

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Dodgers -125, White Sox +105

Moneyline pick: White Sox +105

The Dodgers have a significant advantage at the plate, but that can be negated by how well Kopech has thrown this season. He allowed 0 earned runs in five of his starts in 2022 and because of his performance this year, the White Sox are worth taking a bet on with a larger payout.

Player prop pick: Mitch White Under 4.5 strikeouts (-175)

While the White Sox offense has not been very good all season long, their strikeout numbers are surprisingly low. Chicago strikes out the third-fewest times per game this season, and White has not reached 80 pitches in a game all season, so his opportunities to rack up a bunch of K’s are limited.

