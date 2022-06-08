Blue Jays vs. Royals: Picks, predictions, how to watch Wednesday’s game

The Toronto Blue Jays and Kansas City Royals square off on Wednesday with first pitch set for 2:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri and will only be available on YouTube. Yusei Kikuchi will start for the Blue Jays with Brady Singer throwing for the Royals.

The Blue Jays (33-22) are dominating this series as they go for the sweep, outscoring Kansas City 15-0 in the previous two days. Kikuchi has a 3.91 ERA in 10 starts in his first season with the Blue Jays going into Wednesday afternoon’s start. The Blue Jays have been swinging a hot bat recently, scoring at least 6.0 runs in nine of their last 10 games, and Alejandro Kirk increased his on-base percentage to .401 with four hits in yesterday’s game.

Kansas City (17-37) lost eight of their last nine games, dropping to last place in MLB. Singer has a 4.15 ERA over his first seven appearances and four starts of 2022. The Royals have been shut out in three of six games this month, with Andrew Benintendi leading the team with a .320 batting average.

Blue Jays vs. Royals

Pitchers: Yusei Kikuchi vs. Brady Singer

First pitch: 2:10 p.m. ET

Live stream: YouTube

Odds, picks & predictions

Run line: Blue Jays -1.5 (+110)

Run total: 9

Moneyline odds: Blue Jays -145, Royals +125

Moneyline pick: Blue Jays -145

It’s tough to put any confidence in a moneyline bet on Kansas City at this point, and there is decent value in this number with advantages for Toronto across the board. Kikuchi had a fantastic May where he never allowed more than 2 runs in any of those starts, and the Blue Jays are excelling at the plate.

Player prop pick: Brady Singer over 4.5 strikeouts (+105)

Singer’s strikeout totals have been a bit inconsistent, but his overall K/9 is solid. He will go up against a Blue Jays offense that does not strike out at on, which is why you’ll get plus odds on the over. In two of his four starts since coming off the injured list, Singer struck out at least eight batters and has a decent chance of reaching five in this matchup.

