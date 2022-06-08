Diamondbacks vs. Reds: Picks, predictions, how to watch Wednesday’s game

The Arizona Diamondbacks and Cincinnati Reds square off on Wednesday with first pitch set for 6:40 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Merrill Kelly will start for the Diamondbacks with Mike Minor throwing for the Reds.

Arizona (26-31) will look to snap a four-game losing streak on Wednesday night. Kelly made 11 starts this season and will go into this matchup with a 3.66 ERA, coming off an outing where he allowed 2 earned runs over 5 innings in a win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Diamondbacks have been shut out in half of their six games this month, and Christian Walker will go into Wednesday night leading the team with 14 home runs.

Cincinnati (20-35) won the first two matchups of this four-game series as they look to keep their recent success going. Minor made his season debut last week and allowed 5 runs in 4 innings in a loss to the Washington Nationals. The Reds have been excellent at the plate recently, scoring 7.7 runs per game in their last six, and Tyler Stephenson recorded at least 2 hits in four straight games.

Diamondbacks vs. Reds

Pitchers: Merrill Kelly vs. Mike Minor

First pitch: 6:40 p.m. ET

Diamondbacks local broadcast: Bally Sports Arizona

Reds local broadcast: Bally Sports Ohio

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run line: Reds -1.5 (+155)

Run total: 9.5

Moneyline odds: Reds -120, Diamondbacks +100

Moneyline pick: Diamondbacks +100

Minor played in just one game this season since coming off the injured list, but he’s coming off a year where he made 28 starts with the Kansas City Royals and compiled a 5.05 ERA. The struggling Diamondbacks offense should do enough to score some runs in this spot, and they’ve gotten quality production out of Kelly on the mound all season long.

Player prop pick: Mike Minor Under 5.5 strikeouts (-140)

Minor has been a decent strikeout pitcher throughout his career, but this is a significant number of K’s considering this is just his second start. He wasn’t very effective in his last game and threw just 60 pitches, so I would imagine he’s on a pitch count as he works his way back into a flow. Arizona strikes out a ton, but they’ll get enough contact in what could be a short start.

