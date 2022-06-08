Mariners vs. Astros: Picks, predictions, how to watch Wednesday’s game

The Mariners and Astros square off on Wednesday with first pitch set for 6:40 p.m. EST. The game takes place at Minute Maid Park in Houston and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. The Mariners will send out Logan Gilbert to the mound and the home team will toss Jose Urquidy on the bump.

The Astros sit in first place in the AL West by a pretty decent margin over their divisional foe they face off with tonight. The Astros have won seven of their last 10 games overall, but split the first two games of this series, winning 4-1 last night and falling 7-4 on Monday. Urquidy has been solid this season, however, has been struggling against Seattle. He’s 0-2 against them this year, having allowed 11 earned runs in just 8.2 innings pitched across two games.

The M’s currently sit 11 games back of Houston in the AL West race but have been improving as of late. They’ve won six of their last 10 games overall and have already taken one from their hosts this trip to the lone star state. Gilbert has been dominant for Seattle this season too, with an ERA at 2.22 and has been even better against Houston. In his lone appearance against the Astros, Gilbert tossed seven innings and allowed just four hits and no runs in the win. It wasn’t a long time ago either, he’s just one start removed from that performance.

Mariners vs. Astros

Pitchers: Logan Gilbert vs. Jose Urquidy

First pitch: 6:40 p.m. EST

Astros local broadcast: AT&T Sports Southwest

Mariners local broadcast: ROOT Sports Northwest

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Point spread: Astros -1.5

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Astros -145, Mariners +125

Moneyline pick: Mariners +125

Both teams have been playing well recently, but Urquidy has struggled against Seattle this season, and Gilbert has been lights out in his recent appearance against Houston. That should be the difference and enough for the M’s to manage the win at home.

Player prop pick: Logan Gilbert over 4.5 strikeouts (-165)

The last time Gilbert faced Houston he struck out five hitters in seven innings. He has just one outing in his last seven where he’s tossed fewer than five strikeouts, so it’s a pretty sure thing that he’ll eclipse the 4.5 mark.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.