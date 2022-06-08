The Nationals and Marlins square off on Wednesday with first pitch set for 6:40 p.m. EST. The game takes place at loanDepot Park in Miami, Florida and will be available to watch on ESPN+. Sandy Alcantara will get the ball for the Fish while the Nats will send Josiah Gray to the bump.

The Marlins haven’t been playing all too great recently, dropping 19 of their last 30 games. Manager Don Mattingly said before Tuesday night’s game that there was a players-only meeting and that he expected his team to come out flat in the series opener against the nationals. Well, Mattingly was wrong as the Fish exploded for a 12-2 win over Washington. Whatever happened in the meeting worked, and their ace, Alcantara, will be on the hill tonight so the momentum should carry over.

The Nats are living in the basement of the NL East and have struggled just as much as Miami in recent weeks, losing 18 of their last 30 games. Gray has struggled too, giving up nine earned runs in his last 14 innings pitched. He’s given up seven earned runs against the Marlins in 11.2 innings pitched this season.

Nationals vs. Marlins

Pitchers: Josiah Gray vs. Sandy Alcantara

First pitch: 6:40 p.m. EST

Marlins local broadcast: Bally Sports Florida

Nationals local broadcast: MASN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with an ESPN+ subscription

Odds, picks & predictions

Point spread: Marlins -1.5

Run total: 7.5

Moneyline odds: Marlins -200, Nationals +170

Moneyline pick: Marlins -200

The Marlins' offensive explosion Tuesday night should help boost confidence, and Alcantara has been nearly untouchable on the hill so far this season. Take the home team to win.

Player prop pick: Jazz Chisholm over 0.5 home runs (+360)

Jazz is one of the most exciting players in baseball and he’s swinging a hot bat right now, with his second career multi-home run game Tuesday. He also hits Gray well, hitting .364 with one bomb against him in just 11 at-bats between the two.

