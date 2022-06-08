Rangers vs. Guardians: Picks, predictions, how to watch Wednesday’s game

The Texas Rangers and Cleveland Guardians square off on Wednesday with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Dane Dunning will start for the Rangers with Shane Bieber throwing for the Guardians.

Texas (26-29) won the second game of yesterday’s doubleheader with Cleveland and will go for the series victory on Wednesday night. Dunning made 11 starts this season and will go into this one with a 4.11 ERA. Offensively, the Rangers have the third-worst on-base percentage in the league, but Marcus Semien recorded 4 hits and 2 homers in yesterday’s win.

Cleveland (25-26) is in the mix in the American League Central, four games behind the Minnesota Twins entering the day. Bieber has a 3.12 ERA over his first 10 starts of the season and has been exceptional aside from one start when he gave up 7 runs in 3.1 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays last month. The Guardians are inside the top 10 in runs per game, and Jose Ramirez leads the American League with 53 RBIs.

Rangers vs. Guardians

Pitchers: Dane Dunning vs. Shane Bieber

First pitch: 7:10 p.m. ET

Rangers local broadcast: Bally Sports Southwest

Guardians local broadcast: Bally Sports Great Lakes

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run line: Guardians -1.5 (+140)

Run total: 7

Moneyline odds: Guardians -155, Rangers +135

Moneyline pick: Guardians -155

Cleveland will win games in which Bieber is the starting pitcher most of the time, and it’s hard to see the Rangers' offense having a ton of success against him in this spot. Bieber allowed fewer than 3 earned runs in four straight starts, and the Guardians have the better offense among these two teams.

Player prop pick: Dane Dunning Under 3.5 strikeouts (+115)

No team strikes out fewer times per game than the Guardians, and there is decent value on Dunning falling short of 4 strikeouts on Wednesday night. Cleveland strikes out just 6.9 times per game, and they should create enough contact to make this wager worth it.

