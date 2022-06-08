Yankees vs. Twins: Picks, predictions, how to watch Wednesday’s game

The Yankees and Twins square off on Wednesday with first pitch set for 7:40 p.m. EST. The game takes place at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Chris Archer will get the ball for the Twins and Nestor Cortes will be on the bump for the Yanks.

The Yankees are atop the AL East with their lead seeming to grow more and more every day. They come into Wednesday night on a seven-game winning streak and have won 14 of their last 20 games overall. They’re scoring about seven runs per game during their win streak and allowing a mere 2.5 over that span. With Cortes on the mount tonight, it should be more of the same. He’s got an ERA of just 1.50 and has allowed just five earned runs in his last 35.1 innings pitched.

Much like their opponent, the Twins are also in the driver’s seat in their division, though the lead isn’t as commanding, with just four games separating them from two other teams. They’ve found themselves having a bit of a hard time lately, losing six of their last 10 games, including the series opener with the Yanks last night by a score of 10-4. Archer isn’t what he once was as a hurler, either. He’s been decent but is a far cry from his Tampa Bay days. He comes into this game having given up 13 earned runs in just 28 innings tossed and has an 0-2 record on the season. His longest outing of the year is just five innings, so don’t expect to see him for a long while tonight.

Yankees vs. Twins

Pitchers: Nestor Cortes vs. Chris Archer

First pitch: 7:40 p.m.

Twins local broadcast: Bally Sports North

Yankees local broadcast: YES Network

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Point spread: Yankees -1.5

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Yankees -170, Twins +150

Moneyline pick: Yankees -170

The Yanks have outscored their opponent 8-2.5 over their seven-game win streak. It’s tough to imagine the Twins surpassing that 2.5 run total going up against Cortes. NYY extends its streak to eight games.

Player prop pick: DJ LeMahieu, over 1.5 hits (+155)

Not a lot of current Yankees have had a ton of success against Archer, granted most of that is because of how dominant the pitcher was with Tampa. Still, LeMahieu has found consistency against him. Over eight plate appearances, LeMahieu is hitting .375 against Archer and has an extra-base hit on him as well.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.