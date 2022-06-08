Dodgers vs. White Sox: Picks, predictions, how to watch Wednesday’s game

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago White Sox square off on Wednesday with first pitch set for 8:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Tony Gonsolin will throw for the Dodgers with Johnny Cueto starting for the White Sox.

The Dodgers (35-20) have lost three games in a row but remain in the top spot of the National League West entering Wednesday’s MLB slate. Gonsolin has been among the best pitchers in baseball this season with a 1.59 ERA over his first 10 starts. The Dodgers score the most runs per game in 2022, and Mookie Betts has the best on-base percentage on the team at .381.

Chicago (26-27) will look to extend their winning streak to four games after a 4-0 win in Game 1 of this series last night. Cueto has thrown the ball well in his first four starts with the White Sox and has a 2.92 ERA over 24.2 innings of work. Chicago has not hit the ball well this season and remains without their top hitter Tim Anderson, who is on the injured list with a groin injury.

Dodgers vs. White Sox

Pitchers: Tony Gonsolin vs. Johnny Cueto

First pitch: 8:10 p.m. ET

Dodgers local broadcast: SportsNet LA

White Sox local broadcast: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run line: Dodgers -1.5 (-105)

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Dodgers -170, White Sox +150

Moneyline pick: Dodgers -170

Streaks are going in the opposite direction going into this matchup with the Dodgers losing three in a row and White Sox winners of three straight, but both streaks will end Wednesday night. This is a matchup between one of the best offenses against one of the worst offenses, and Gonsolin has been excellent in a much larger sample size than Cueto in 2022.

Player prop pick: Tony Gonsolin Over 4.5 strikeouts (-155)

The White Sox do not strike out very much as a team as they average the third-fewest K’s per game this season, but this number for Gonsolin is still too low. You will need to pay a big price to get much of a return, but Gonsolin threw at least 5 strikeouts in his last seven starts.

