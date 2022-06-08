Red Sox vs. Angels: Picks, predictions, how to watch Wednesday’s game

The Red Sox and Angels square off on Wednesday with first pitch set for 9:38 p.m. EST. The game takes place at Angel Stadium of Anaheim and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. The Sox will have Nathan Eovaldi on the bump and the Halos will send out Reid Detmers to pitch.

Well, the elephant in the room here doesn’t have much to do with the people still in uniform for either organization. The Angels parted ways with manager Joe Maddon on Tuesday in the midst of a 12-game losing streak, which the team increased to a 13-game losing streak last night with Phil Nevin as interim manager. The Halos sit in second place in the AL West, but their grip on that place seems to be getting weaker and weaker each day and the brass figured a 12-game losing streak with two of the best players in baseball, Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani, at your disposal was just unacceptable. Most of the losses in that span were close, at least and last night’s loss came in extra innings. So maybe a change in leadership will spark the team to get back on track.

The Sox are moving in the exact opposite direction of the LAA organization, entering Wednesday’s matchup on a six-game win streak and 15-5 in their last 20 outings. They’ve taken three of the previous five matchups between these teams this season, though Eovaldi has yet to throw against the Angels yet this year. He’s been solid recently though, giving up just four earned runs in his last 21.2 innings tossed.

Red Sox vs. Angels

Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi vs. Reid Detmers

First pitch: 9:38 p.m. EST

Red Sox local broadcast: NESN

Angels local broadcast: Bally Sports West

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Point spread: Red Sox -1.5

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Red Sox -165, Angels +145

Moneyline pick: Red Sox -165

The Angels played the Sox close last night and maybe the firing of Maddon is what they needed to spark the lineup, but Boston is hot right now and should extend their win streak to seven games tonight.

Player prop pick: Nathan Eovaldi over 6.5 strikeouts (-110)

Eovaldi has been lights out recently, racking up 25 strikeouts in his last 25.2 innings pitched. LAA also has the second-most strikeouts per game in the majors, averaging 9.16 Ks per game, with just the Braves striking out more than the Halos.

