Rockies vs. Giants: Picks, predictions, how to watch Wednesday’s game

The Colorado Rockies and San Francisco Giants square off on Wednesday with first pitch set for 9:45 p.m.. The game takes place at Oracle Park in San Francisco and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. The Giants will send Alex Wood to the bump while Colorado will have Antonio Senzatela throwing for them.

San Francisco comes into this one having won five of its last 10 games, going 2-2 over their most recent four games, alternating between wins and losses each night. The Rockies took the first game of this series last night by a score of 3-5. That could happen again tonight, Wood has struggled recently earning losses in his last three appearances. In his last 14 innings pitched he’s allowed 10 earned runs, with his ERA for the season is creeping up toward 5.00 as well.

The Rockies come into this one in a worse place than the Giants do, living in the basement of the NL West, a full 11 games back from the division leaders. They’ve also won just four of their last 10 games, including last night’s win over San Francisco. Senzatela hasn’t earned a win since April and has really struggled in the meantime. Since his last win on April 29, he’s tossed just 15.1 innings, allowing 28 hits and 13 earned runs. He’s only pitched more than 5.0 innings twice in that span. He’s also faced San Fran twice this season and has gone a combined 5.2 frames over two appearances, allowing five earned runs in the span.

Rockies vs. Giants

Pitchers: Antonio Senzatela vs. Alex Wood

First pitch: 9:45 p.m. EST

Giants local broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area

Rockies local broadcast: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountian

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Point spread: Giants -1.5

Run total: 9

Moneyline odds: Giants -220, Rockies +180

Moneyline pick: Giants -220

The Giants have been up and down lately and lost last night, which means they’re due for a win tonight. The Rockies also struggle mightily on the road with an 8-15 record all season. Plus, Senzatela has been having a rough go of it on the hill recently too.

Player prop pick: Antonio Senzatela over 2.5 strikeouts

Senzatela has pitched against San Fran twice already this season, with both of those starts before his injury. In his first outing, he pitched 3.2 innings and got knocked around striking out only one. In his second start, Senzatela pitched two innings and gave up one hit while striking out three before getting hurt. He got lit up in his return to the mound a week ago, but he still struck out three batters. Senzatela should strike out at least three on Wednesday.

