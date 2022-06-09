Diamondbacks vs. Reds: Picks, predictions, how to watch Thursday’s game

The Arizona Diamondbacks and Cincinnati Reds square off on Thursday with first pitch set for 12:35 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Zach Davies will start for the Diamondbacks, while the Reds will begin with Tyler Mahle on the mound.

Arizona (27-31) snapped a four-game losing streak with a 7-0 victory in the third game of this series last night. Davies made 11 starts in his first year with the Diamondbacks and will go in with a 4.18 ERA. They have the second-worst batting average in baseball, but Josh Rojas, Ketel Marte and Christian Walker all recorded 2 hits Wednesday.

Cincinnati (20-36) will look to avoid a split in the four-game series after winning the first two matchups earlier this week. Mahle made 12 starts this season in his sixth year with the Reds and has a 5.43 ERA. The Reds improved significantly at the plate where they rank 12th in runs per game, and Tyler Stephenson recorded multiple hits in four straight matchups, increasing his batting average to .309.

Diamondbacks vs. Reds

Pitchers: Zach Davies vs. Tyler Mahle

First pitch: 12:35 p.m. ET

Diamondbacks local broadcast: Bally Sports Arizona

Reds local broadcast: Bally Sports Ohio

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run line: Reds -1.5 (+150)

Run total: 9.5

Moneyline odds: Reds -135, Diamondbacks +115

Moneyline pick: Reds -135

Mahle’s numbers do not look very good this season, but a lot of that has to do with two blowup starts where he allowed 15 combined runs. He allowed 3 or fewer runs in five of his last six starts, and the Reds have the better offense. Let’s go with the home favorites to get another victory in this series.

Player prop pick: Tyler Mahle Over 5.5 strikeouts (-155)

The Reds starter has always been a high-strikeout thrower, and this is the perfect matchup for him. Mahle has thrown six or more strikeouts in three straight starts and in five of his last six, and the Diamondbacks average the second-most strikeouts per game.

