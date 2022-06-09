Dodgers vs. White Sox: Picks, predictions, how to watch Thursday’s game

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago White Sox square off on Thursday with first pitch set for 2:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Tyler Anderson will start for the Dodgers, and the White Sox will begin with Dylan Cease on the mound.

Los Angeles (36-20) snapped a three-game winning streak with a 4-1 victory over the White Sox last night. Anderson has a 7-0 record for the Dodgers and has a 2.59 ERA over 10 appearances and eight starts in 2022. Los Angeles is still at the top of the MLB in runs per game, and Trea Turner, Cody Bellinger and Will Smith all homered last night.

Chicago (26-28) won three consecutive games until last night’s loss, and they will turn to Cease, who has a 3.39 ERA over 11 starts this season. The White Sox are scoring the fourth-fewest runs per game and scored fewer than 5 runs in six of their last seven games. Jake Burger drove in a run in his last four games and homered last night for the White Sox's lone run.

Dodgers vs. White Sox

Pitchers: Tyler Anderson vs. Dylan Cease

First pitch: 2:10 p.m. ET

Dodgers local broadcast: SportsNet LA

White Sox local broadcast: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run line: Dodgers -1.5 (+125)

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Dodgers -135, White Sox +115

Moneyline pick: Dodgers -135

The offensive advantage heavily favors Los Angeles in this matchup, and the Dodgers are well worth a bet with the value in odds you’re getting in this spot. Anderson is putting together an incredible stretch where he has not allowed a run in any of his last three starts, a span of 20 innings of work.

Player prop pick: Dylan Cease Over 7.5 strikeouts (+125)

The White Sox starter has been one of the best strikeout throwers in the league the last couple of seasons with a 12.5 K/9 in 2022. Los Angeles strikes out the 11th fewest times per game, but if Cease can go deep enough in this game, there’s good value in him reaching 8 strikeouts.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.